Trump setback as Republicans withdraw health bill to dismantle Obamacare

House Republican leaders abruptly pulled their health-care proposal, the American Health Care Act, from consideration on the House floor on Friday.

In a message delivered to rank-and-file Republicans at the Capitol late on Thursday, senior Trump aides said if the measure failed he would move on to the rest of his agenda.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus is making clear that President Donald Trump will be seeking support from moderate Democrats for upcoming legislative battles. Trump wrote, shortening the term “Obamacare”. Politico reports that Trump singled out Meadows in front of his fellow politicians, joking that he’d “come after” him if he didn’t vote yes, and then said, “I think Mark Meadows will get on board”.

Some Republican leaders are betting that others will follow Poe’s lead.

“To put a stake in it today would not be accurate, and nor would it be the narrative that this is a great failure for the president”, Meadows said on ABC’s “This Week”.

Because the Obamacare tangle of rules and regulations was imperfect, Obama and House and Senate Democrats invited Republicans over the years to work in a bipartisan fashion to make it better. On Saturday, Trump urged Americans in a tweet to watch Judge Jeanine Pirro’s program on Fox that night.

In a news conference after the bill was pulled, Ryan said Obama will stay in place for the foreseeable future.

“Doing big things is hard”, Mr Ryan said. “It was a disastrous piece of legislation primarily created to provide Dollars 300 billion in tax breaks to the top two per cent, throwing 24 million people off of health insurance, raising premiums for older workers in a very, very significant way”, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders told CNN. He has a desire to do fundamental tax reform, something we haven’t seen since 1986.

An expansion in Kansas alone would add another 150,000 people to Medicaid rolls, lawmakers there said last week.

He also suggested that one of the problems was in timing and governance, as the Republicans find themselves in control of Congress and the White House. “And we’re committed to helping get there”.

“We now must take on a horrific Republican budget and efforts at “tax reform” which means huge tax breaks to billionaires and corporations”, he said. “I think more so now than ever, it’s time for both parties to come together and get to real reforms in this country”. Rep. Ted Poe of Texas publicly stepped down from the House Freedom Caucus on Sunday with words that were likely music to the president’s ears.

“I will not sugarcoat this”, Ryan said.

When asked on Friday if Ryan should retain his post even if the bill fails, Trump demurred before finally saying, “Yes”. That’s a shift for a fiscal conservative concerned about deficits.