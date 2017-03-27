Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner to lead United States federal overhaul

Mr Kushner also met with the head of Russia’s state-owned development bank, according to sources as reported by the New York Times.

Sources on the Senate Intelligence Committee confirmed to CNN Monday that Kushner is expected to speak with them, though the exact timing has not been set.

The committee confirmed that Kushner will meet with its members as part of the ongoing investigation into Russian Federation.

The new office will look to churn out new ideas to reform the federal government, with Kushner proclaiming to the Post that “we should have excellence in government”.

The White House Office of Innovation is to be unveiled Monday with sweeping authority to overhaul the bureaucracy and fulfill key campaign promises like reforming care for veterans and fighting opioid addiction, the Post said. Both meetings took place during Trump’s presidential transition in December. The Obama administration had imposed sanctions on the bank following Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Although the White House previously acknowledged the meeting between Kislyak and Kushner at Trump Tower in December, his subsequent meeting with Sergey Gorkov, the chief of Vnesheconombank, had been kept quiet. The spokeswoman said that Kushner “isn’t trying to hide anything” and that he was willing to discuss the meetings with Senate investigators.

President Donald Trump’s administration has come under fire several times during Trump’s first hundred days in office due to revelations that officials in the U.S. administration failed to report their ties to Russian officials during the Trump presidency and prior to his election. FBI Director James Comey confirmed the agency’s investigation last week.

