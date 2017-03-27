Trump to sign order loosening regulations on fossil fuels

The head of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said that Donald Trump will signal the dismantling of legislation created to fight global warming with the signing of an executive order on Tuesday.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt appeared on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, where he said President Trump wants to create jobs by walking back Obama’s “anti-fossil fuel strategy”.

“For too long, over the last several years, we’ve accepted a narrative that if you’re pro-growth, pro-jobs, you’re anti-environment”.

The plan is expected to be scrapped under Trump.

Pruitt pointed out that innovation and technology, particularly in coal and natural gas, have brought the country’s carbon footprint to pre-1994 levels.

Trump has already alarmed environmentalists by ordering completion of the controversial Keystone oil pipeline, promising to revive the moribund US coal industry, and asking the EPA to reconsider rules regulating clean water and fuel economy for cars.

The newly confirmed Environmental Protection Agency head also blasted President Obama’s global climate change agreement in Paris as a “bad deal”.

Pruitt on Sunday called the Paris climate accord a “bad deal” because he said it went too easy on China and India, who like the US are among the world’s leading producers of carbon dioxide.

Pruitt has publicly doubted the scientific consensus that human actions are the lead cause of climate change. “Paris was just a bad deal”.

“So we’ve penalized ourselves through lost jobs while China and India didn’t take steps to address the issue internationally”.