Trump tweets about Democrats, Freedom Caucus after health care bill fails

US President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the US healthcare system.

The bill was withdrawn after lengthy negotiations among conservatives, moderates and others within Trump’s Republican Party ended without a deal. The decision was ultimately Trump’s.

Republicans began Thursday with no compass, no schedule and too many no votes on their own health care bill.

“There’s always an opportunity for a trade, a promise, a calculation, an opportunity”, Rep. Dave Schweikert, R-AZ, a supporter of the bill told NewsHour.

President Trump said the Republicans would probably focus on tax reform for now.

The Club for Growth, with its tight focus on anti-tax policies, has always been influential in conservative Washington circles and reportedly financed a half-billion dollar ad campaign urging Republican lawmakers to oppose their party’s health bill.

Friday in Washington dawns on a face-off between President Donald Trump and a small but influential wing of his own party, the Freedom Caucus.

GOP leaders face a hard problem in their dealing with the conservative wing of their party.

“We have been promising the American people that we will repeal and replace this broken law because it’s collapsing and it’s failing families”.

Trump pulled the plug even after his White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, insisted to reporters the show would go on – win or lose.

But Republicans had few firm commitments from conservatives and watched a continued exodus of moderates.

But, Ryan later added reluctantly, “We’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future”.

Neither Trump nor Ryan indicated any plans to try to tackle healthcare legislation again anytime soon. I don’t think team Trump is there yet by a long shot.

Andy Slavitt, who oversaw Obamacare for the Obama administration until January, said Thursday that he wasn’t surprised that the House postponed the vote.

“(The president) is moving on if for some reason it (fails)”, Collins said. If not yet all the votes they needed.

– The one policy Republicans get is tax cuts, and little else motivates/interests them.

The Freedom Caucus does not keep an official list of members, and Poe was a recent addition to the group.

“I understand your question”, Spicer said, “but I’m not going to reveal our strategy”.

“Devoting 17 legislative days from a bill, then walking away from it. makes no sense”, Lee said.

Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-North Carolina, was mum about his plans. “I’m not making any comment”, he said. He agreed to last-minute changes that removed numerous “essential benefits” that mandated minimum coverage for all health policies.

“I suspect some became a no because of that”, Lance said.

“New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania – that’s where you should count heads”.

Thursday marked the seventh anniversary of the passage of President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act that brought health insurance to millions of Americans.

The bill also significantly curtails federal support for Medicaid and allows states to require able-bodied adults to work.

The Republican bill would have barred the women’s health organization from receiving federal funds in the form of reimbursements for the free contraception it provides for low-income patients. On Sunday morning, he accused them via Twitter of protecting Obamacare and Planned Parenthood by standing against him on the bill.