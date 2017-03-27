Trump tweets: We’ll put together a great plan after Obamacare explodes

The problem, of course, was the Republican legislation didn’t pass.

That one tweet on the death of his massive campaign promise to repeal Obamacare might show that as, numerous reports have said in the past 24 hours, Trump is exhausted of the healthcare debate and perhaps couldn’t figure out whether Paul Ryan’s bill was actually a good one.

In what could only be described as another awful, horrible, no good, very bad day for the Trump administration, the Republicans were forced to pull the American Health Care Act bill after realizing they didn’t have enough House votes to pass it. According to Deadspin, which posted the videos on its website, the ads invited viewers to call their representatives to thank them for repealing Obamacare.

Basketball fans in several conservative-leaning parts of the country were witness to a political air ball after a conservative group accidentally ran ads during the NCAA Tournament on Friday thanking Republican lawmakers for passing a healthcare bill.

The ads asked viewers to thank representatives Barbara Comstock of Virginia, David Valadao of California, David Young of Iowa and Will Hurd of Texas, for “replacing the Affordable Care Act“.

The premature ad buy was supposed to coincide with the long-awaited victory lap Washington Republicans campaigned on – that once they controlled both houses of Congress and the White House, Obamacare would be tossed out.

“We are going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future”, he said.