Trumpcare Vote Yanked In First Blow To Donald Trump Presidency

Democratic Party Chair Tom Perez also did not sugarcoat – but did add a dash of gloat: “This was a rejection of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act”.

While Trump blamed Democrats for the bill’s premature death, Bannon is advising the president to keep a tally of Republicans who refused to back the legislation, the Daily Beast reported. Across the country, tens of thousands of people attended rallies protesting the proposed healthcare cuts and unexpectedly deluged town meetings convened by Republicans in their home districts. The Medicare Catastrophic Coverage Act, later repealed, was a political disaster in 1988 and 1989 that provoked irate elderly constituents to blast President Reagan and chase former House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dan Rostenkowski through an IL parking lot while television cameras captured every frame.

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act – signed by President Obama and a survivor of two Supreme Court decisions and more than five dozen GOP efforts to repeal it – remains the law of the land.

“Obamacare is going to explode”, he said.

Democrats kept their focus on the law had that Republicans hoped to repeal, saying it provided coverage to at least 20 million people.

It will become clear in coming days what prevented Ryan from gaining the votes needed for passage. Ryan said that the GOP caucus is more motivated to step up their game and deliver on their promises.

“We are just walking into a huge political trap if we go down this path of sticking Planned Parenthood in the health insurance bill”, Faso said, according to the Post.

A more intriguing narrative emerged a few hours later. Trump agreed, the official said, overruling advisers who pressed for a final vote. Rep. Ted Poe of Texas publicly stepped down from the House Freedom Caucus on Sunday with words that were likely music to the president’s ears.

“With a setback in health care reform, many market participants are beginning to question whether the Trump administration will be able to follow through with more sizable, and, arguably, more important legislation aimed at jump-starting the consumer and corporate America”, said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel Fixed Income.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), who chairs the Freedom Caucus and who made a big deal of his negotiations with Trump to reach a deal on the bill, wouldn’t talk to reporters after the measure was pulled off the House floor.

What Republicans will learn from this episode is worth watching.

“Moving from an opposition party to a governing party comes with growing pains”, Ryan said. Typically, Frendreis said, midterm voters cast ballots on two factors: How the economy is doing and what they think of the president. The new version of the Republican health care plan also adds $15 billion in new spending to a state-based fund to cover provisions that the EHB rule is created to eliminate-a roundabout way of putting the cost of that coverage on taxpayers, while trying to eliminate it from plans. “The job of the president is to make Americans’ lives better“. It’s not yet unanimously accepted. What Republicans could not agree on, despite having been opposed to Obamacare for seven years, was how to replace it, he explained.

“I fully expect that what we’re going to see is not only real tax reform, but other measures that come along”, he told ABC.

He urged Trump to go a different path: reject the Freedom Caucus and work with Democrats.

President Donald Trump responded to the failure by repeating his dire predictions for Obama’s law.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said the White House is teeing up the tax-reform plan and intends to get it through Congress before lawmakers’ traditional August recess.

Trump said he had long predicted that Obamacare would crater, and he boasted he would be proven correct. Although it did not completely erase Obamacare, Ryan’s bill was a trillion-dollar hollowing out of federal health programs.