TSMC to begin volume production of A11 chips in April, says paper

In the shorter term we learn today that “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will begin volume production of Apple’s A11 chips in April and will prepare a capacity for production of 50 million units of the chip before July“. The new A11 chip by Apple is set to power the new range of iPhones launching in 2017. In total, the manufacturer is expected to roll out around a 100 million A11 chips before the end of 2017, spiking its revenues for this year. According to industry analysts who spoke to Korean site ETNews, Apple will pay tribute to the original iPhone within the design of the iPhone 8, adopting a “Water Drop design” with a rear curve that is both gentler and rounder than existing metal case edges. The new processor will be built on 10 nm FinFET technology, which is an upgrade over its predecessor, the A10 Fusion, which used a bulkier and more power-hungry 16 nm design.

This won’t be TSMC’s first 10nm chip as it has already produced other chips in volume on the same process in the fall last year which were subsequently delivered to customers in the first quarter of this year. The A10 Fusion, found in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, has two high-power cores and two low-power cores. So if the single-core performance of the current iPhone 7 is considered the fastest the iPhone 7s and iPhone 8 are expected to be the best in their class.

TSMC as the sole supplier of Apple’s A11 chips was confirmed previous year.