TSX rises as TransCanada climbs after Keystone approval

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 9.06 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,442.67.

“It’s a rebound rally from the concerns that I think a lot of people had that the capital gains tax was going to get increased and taxes on dividends were going to get increased”, said Rick Hutcheon, president and chief operating officer at RKH Investments.

Trump and U.S. House of Representatives leaders are pushing for votes for their plan to overhaul Obamacare, and said they were making progress in their efforts to win over conservative Republicans who have demanded changes to the legislation.

The gains came as investors awaited a vote on a USA healthcare bill, seen as a test of President Donald Trump’s ability to pass his legislative agenda, including tax cuts and infrastructure spending that could boost economic growth, through Congress. Higher bond yields would reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

Canada’s main stock edged higher on Friday, led by consumer-related stocks, while US approval of the Keystone XL pipeline gave TransCanada Corp a boost before some gains were pared.

TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline would bring more than 800,000 barrels of heavy crude per day from Canada’s oil sands to USA refineries and ports along the Gulf of Mexico. TransCanada’s shares rose 0.4 percent to C$61.76.

US crude prices were up 0.4 percent at $47.89 a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.4 percent to $50.77. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

Gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,248.3 an ounce, while copper prices declined 0.4 percent to $5,804.15 a tonne.

