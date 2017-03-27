Turnbull calls on watchdog to review power prices

The investigation will report on the actions of the energy companies as well as the offers and contracts offered to consumers.

The Turnbull Government has ordered the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to review retail electricity prices, saying consumers need confidence in the market.

While the ACCC released a report into the east coast gas market 12 months ago, warning of a looming crisis amid an increasingly complex and uncertain market, chairman Rod Sims said just a fortnight ago that “energy markets as a whole could be said to be in crisis”. He told the ABC, “There are businesses and consumers that simply can not wait another 12 months before there’ll be senate proposals which may or may not be acted upon”.

The ACCC will have until the middle of next year to report back on retailer behaviour. The Prime Minister stated, “They and they alone can get to the bottom of this and will do so promptly”.

Any relief from skyrocketing electricity prices occurring as a result of the ACCC’s review will be some way off.

He called on the Government to commit to the ACCC recommendations saying it would otherwise, “be another inquiry for the sake of being seen to do something”.

Mr Turnbull said the inquiry was one of many measures to address the affordability and security of energy in an evolving market.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) will scrutinise the behaviour of electricity retailers, and the contracts offered to residential and business customers, to ensure Australians are benefiting from competition.

Looking at the Victorian market, the Grattan Institute said the profit margin for electricity retailers seemed to be around 13% – more than double the margin regulators traditionally considered fair, padding out profits by around $250 million annually in the state.

It was apparently this report and other recent research that has spurred the Federal Government into announcing the review.

We recently reported on a Grattan Institute study that found retail electricity prices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide have nearly doubled over the past decade.

“We need to know if there is any uncompetitive behaviour by the retailers and people need to know if th4ey can (change) suppliers to save hundreds of dollars”.