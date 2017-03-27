Turnover-prone Kings can’t keep up with Warriors

Today’s Golden State Warriors game will be interesting as they are looking for a five game winning streak.

As per predictions, Warriors will win this National Basketball Association game at Oakland today in their final battle with Kings as Sacramento Kings are really in a poor form.

Stephen Curry led the way with 27 points, seven rebounds and a season-high 12 assists and Daymond Green added a season-best 23 points. Sacramento looks to bounce back tonight as they play the Golden State Warriors for the fourth time this season.

“It’s a direct reflection of our defense”, he told reporters after the Warriors’ most recent home game, a 117-92 shellacking of Milwaukee last Saturday. “The morale is better when you’re not taking the ball out of the basket every time“.

This was the first meeting of these two teams since Sacramento traded DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans. That doesn’t seem to change his feelings towards the Sacramento organization, and you can bet he’ll be trying to give them a little extra on Friday night. His production has gone up as well over that span, averaging 20.3 points, 4.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds over his last three games. “But right now, we’re playing teams that are very focused in trying to get a seeding and fighting for playoff spots”.