Twitter Mulls Paid Subscriptions for Power TweetDeck Users

That appears to be why it’s considering a new way to bring in money: charging “power users” for a premium service with more advanced analytics and other tools. However, investors become slightly hopeful when news leaked regarding game changing premium subscription service that could provide the California-based company with a valuable, recurring revenue stream.

Shortly after Tavani’s sharp-eyed reporting took over the Twitterverse, company spokeswoman Brielle Villablanca confirmed with Reuters that Twitter is conducting a survey “to assess the interest in a new, more enhanced version of Tweetdeck”. TweetDeck was a standalone app that was acquired by Twitter in 2011 for around $40 million. The organization started a study of users this week that demonstrated it was taking a consideration at building an all the more flexible form of TweetDeck and the dashboard with many uses to deal with their accounts.

Other features that would also be part of the paid-for package include “insights and analytics, tools to monitor multiple timelines from multiple accounts and from multiple devices, including mobile, all in an ad-free experience”.

An upgraded Tweetdeck would put Twitter in competition with third-party services for social media accounts such as Hootsuite or Social Flow, which allow users to manage multiple accounts and measure the impact of their messages. “We regularly conduct user research to gather feedback about people’s Twitter experience and to better inform our product investment decisions, and we’re exploring several ways to make Tweetdeck even more valuable for professionals”.

Twitter’s fourth quarter results showed the slowest revenue growth since it floated on the stock market in 2013, while revenues from advertising fell year-on-year. (NYSE:TWTR) is thinking about adding a paid membership option for businesses and power users. Earlier this year, for example, the company launched a new feature called Explore that expands upon the features introduced with its Moments offering.