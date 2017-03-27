Twitter Reacts: After 29 Years CAF Has A New President

Ahmad becomes only the seventh Caf president in the body’s 60-year history.

On a day of seismic shock for the African game, Hayatou was deposed after 29 years and replaced by the unknown Malagasy, who has served as sports and fisheries minister in his native Madagascar but only as a CAF executive for the last four years.

Madagascar Football Association boss Ahmad Ahmad has vowed to to take African football to greater heights after ending Isaa Hayatou’s 29-year reign as CAF president in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Thursday.

The 57-year-old Madagascan won the CAF presidency by 34 votes to 20 in the election results, with his 70-year-old rival in the elections forced out by a younger generation of soccer officials from all over Africa.

Two days before the elections, Hayatou had manipulated the Caf Executive Committee to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Chiyangwa.

Hayatou had been expected to have a tough challenge, but few foresaw the decisive nature of the win for Ahmad‚ who now leads an organisation with an increasingly new generation of football association presidents.

He also commended members of CAF for supporting their affiliation and membership.

“Everyone thought that this was the time for change and nothing could have stopped it”.

“We want the real togetherness when it comes to the development of African football. There are many more young people than before”.

Infantino had his reason for supporting Ahmad, apart from the age considerations.

But third time was the charm for Ahmad, who was given public support from the likes of Nigeria and the 14 southern African countries under the banner of the Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA).

“He wanted to take me out but I took him out first”, Chiyangwa said.

“I will go to Caf headquarters and look inside this house – after that, I audit”, Ahmad told BBC Sport. That was the first step.

“Some days I thought I would win – today I didn’t (think I would win)”. When you try to do something, you mean that you can do it.

“My biggest failure is that I never won the World Cup”.

“This is sweet victory. It is like in your house, when your son succeeds you have to congratulate him”. He said, however, “It is not that bad”.

Meanwhile, Safa chief Danny Jordaan won a seat on the CAF executive after pulling out of contesting a similar position with Federation Internationale de Football Association. He says he will modernise the body and make it more transparent, although his own transparency has once been questioned.