Two more arrested over London terror attack, killer’s birth name revealed

“Well the police say yep they believe he did act alone, and they say they do not believe- there’s no information to suggest there are further attacks planned”.

The police said in a statement they had arrested 12 people since Wednesday’s attack when British born Khalid Masood killed four people and was himself shot dead.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command said that the attack started at 14:40:08 on Wednesday when the vehicle that Masood was driving over Westminster Bridge first mounted the northbound pavement.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and police inquiries since have concentrated on whether Masood was acting with accomplices.

“That understanding may have died with him”, Basu said as police appealed for people who knew Masood or saw him to contact investigators.

Basu said that even if he acted alone, police need to give as much of an explanation as possible to reassure Londoners.

Another man, who’s 58, remains in custody – nine people have been released without charge, while a 32 year old woman arrested in Manchester remains on bail. Armed with a knife, he then attempted to enter the parliament, stabbing a police officer to death in the process.

“There was nothing more you could have done”.

“We still believe that Masood acted alone on the day”, he said in a statement.