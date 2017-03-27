Two Nizamuddin priests who went missing in Pakistan to reach Delhi today

“I suspect, therefore it is Pakistan’s ISI which has carried this particular abduction and it is Pakistan Government which will have to answer”, he added. Later they moved towards Lahore to visit some shrines of Sufi saints.

On Friday, Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, when asked about the khadims, said they had “no clue” if the two had been found and that they were “pro-actively pursuing” the case.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday spoke to one of the two clerics of Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi, who were traced after going missing in Pakistan. They were visiting Pakistan, said family members, after 30 years and planned to look up relatives and visit Sufi shrines in Pakistan.

The two clerics had surfaced in Karachi and told that they had gone to meet their devotees in interior Sindh. According to their families, the two clerics were halted at separate airports over incomplete travel papers.

“We have taken up this matter with Government of Pakistan and requested them for an update on both the Indian nationals in Pakistan”.

The clerics identified as Asif Nizami and his friend Nazim Nizami, belong to Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah.

“Indian nationals Syed Asif Ali Nizami aged 80 years and his nephew Nazim Ali Nizami had gone to Pakistan on 8 March 2017”, she tweeted early on Friday.

The main objective of the visit of 80-year-old Asif to Pakistan was to see his sister in Karachi.

The two clerics offered a “chadar” at Lahore’s Baba Farid’s shrine on March 13. “They have yet to reach home”.

Sazid further said that my father and cousin’s mobile phones were also switched off.

The source further told that they will be exonerated if nothing comes out.

While Nazim Ali was apparently told to de-board the plane, his elder brother was allowed to go ahead. “We would like to thank the Indian government, specifically External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, for helping us in this hour of grief”, said Amir Ali Nizami, son of Asif Ali Nizami.