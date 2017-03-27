Two teenagers found dead at cliffs in Saltburn identified by police

The former head teacher of two teenagers who were found dead at the bottom of a cliff said she is devastated by their deaths.

Their school Freebrough Academy in Brotton have held a moments silence in remembrance to the “two lovely young men”.

She said: “It is with great sadness and sorrow that last night our precious 17 year old son Harry Watson has passed away”.

The 17-year-olds were discovered at Huntcliff in Cleveland on Friday evening and police are still investigating what led to their deaths.

Harry’s mother, Tanya, posted a tribute on Facebook.

The family of Alex Yeoman have said that he is a “loving son” who will be sadly missed.

Cleveland Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances, but they were not treating the incident as suspicious at this time.

Specialist officers are supporting the families of the boys, whose identities have not yet been revealed.

They said the families of the boys had expressed their thanks for the messages of support and condolence that have been sent to them but had now asked to be left in peace to grieve.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene, but a spokesman for the Humber coast guard, which retrieved the bodies, warned members of the public to…

Any witnesses who were in the area of Huntcliff around the time of the incident are asked to contact Det Sgt Paul Hodgson at the force on the non-emergency number 101.