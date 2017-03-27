U.S. admits its forces were behind air strike on Mosul

“It was like the apocalypse”.

“We felt the earth shaking as if it was an natural disaster”. She lost her two sons in the attack, Firas, 7 and Taiba, 4. “The smell of death was everywhere”.

Originally the “Old City”, the area is comprised mostly of narrow streets and alleyways lined with family homes, is effectively forcing Iraqi troops to take to the streets to fight ISIS militants. USA officials did not comment on the number.

The US Central Command confirmed on Saturday that multiple airstrikes on March 17 had killed dozens of civilians, while other reports claim that the number killed was as high as 200.

Around 130 people were hiding in one of the homes, Iraqi Joint Military Command spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Rasool said. From 2012, it benefited from the support given by the United States, the European powers, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf monarchies to Sunni-based militias fighting the Iranian- and Russian-backed government of President Bashar al-Assad.

Amid an worldwide outcry over the civilian toll, the Iraqi military on Saturday announced a temporary halt to the offensive in west Mosul.

The Pentagon estimates that at least 220 civilians have been killed in more than 18,900 airstrikes launched by the US and its allies in Iraq and Syria since the air war against Islamic State began in mid-2014. Army units are clearing villages to the north.

As many as 3,864 civilians have been killed in western Mosul since mid-February when the Iraqi army began a wide-ranging campaign to wrest the area from the Daesh extremist group, according to an Iraqi army source.

“The Daesh terrorist organisation is seeking to stop the advance of the Iraqi forces in Mosul at any cost, and it is gathering civilians… and using them as human shields”, Hammadi told AFP, using an Arabic acronym for IS. We were really scared that the coalition would bomb us.

“You wouldn’t have Isis if we took the oil”, he said.

In Syria, renewed fighting in the northern and western suburbs of Damascus is threatening a new humanitarian disaster. US pilots describe dozens of strike aircraft circling high above west Mosul, waiting their turn to drop a bomb.

The insurgents knock holes in walls separating houses, and force residents to keep their doors open, allowing them to shift positions quickly and without detection.

“There are six of my family still under our house”, said Assad, 32, cupping his raw hands.

A Nineveh province health official said on Sunday that 160 bodies had been officially buried after they were recovered from the site where eyewitnesses said buildings had been flattened by the 17 March blast. When Isof moved in, an officer came to their house. Up to 350,000 people are thought to remain in the city, some being used by Isis as human shields and others unable to flee until the fighting opens up a front for them. In the first months of 2016, most of the western Iraqi cities of Ramadi and Fallujah were reduced to rubble to “liberate” them. It was not possible to independently confirm the tolls.

“The fighting is coming closer to people’s home”.

According to Umm Mustapha, the ISIL fighters take delight in the death and destruction engulfing the population.

The US has acknowledged that it conducted air strikes between March 17 and 23 around the area in western Mosul where a series of explosions reduced the residential block to rubble.

What exactly happened on March 17 remains unclear and details are hard to confirm as Iraqi forces battle with ISIL to recapture the heavily populated parts of the western half of Mosul, the armed group’s last stronghold in Iraq.