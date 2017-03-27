U.S. military chief: Mosul civilian deaths a ‘terrible tragedy

“It was like the apocalypse”.

Australian defence personnel operate under strict rules of engagement created to minimise risk to civilians and need approvals from Iraqi and Australian authorities before carrying out air strikes, Senator Payne said. “Some babies as well”, she said.

“There was no life inside”. USA -backed government troops were fighting ISIL forces in that area of western Mosul, the statement said.

But the Old City – a warren of narrow streets and closely-spaced buildings in which the United Nations said 400,000 people still reside – poses unique challenges in terms of the difficulty of advancing as well as the danger to civilians.

“The defense ministry opened an investigation into this issue”, Rasool said.

Iraq’s elite counterterrorism troops discovered the bad cost of their victory when they finally took Mosul Al Jadida on March 21.

The recent killings coincide with an escalation in the fighting on the ground in the Iraqi city of Mosul, where Iraqi troops are battling through densely populated neighborhoods in a final push to oust ISIS from the city. Daesh “began to use citizens as human shields, and we are trying to target them with. snipers to eliminate them”.

Meanwhile, UN said it was “profoundly concerned” by the reported deaths from the air raids, and called for all parties to the conflict to protect civilians in the course of the battle.

Iraqi officials have launched an investigation into two airstrikes by the US-led coalition purportedly fighting the ISIL (Daesh) terrorist group that claimed the lives of more than 200 people in the country’s northern city of Mosul last week.

Army units are also clearing villages to the north of the city.

“This process takes time, though, especially when the date of the alleged strike is in question”, he said.

Other residents say IS is using civilians as human shields, hiding in houses and forcing young men to fight. If they remain, then they may be killed by an airstrike or in the crossfire in the fighting between the Iraqis and ISIS. We were really scared that the coalition would bomb us.

We are stunned by this awful loss of life and wish to express our deepest condolences to the many families who have reportedly been impacted by this tragedy. The number of refugees has soared to well over 200,000, with more than 10,000 new displaced persons arriving most days. Families are streaming out of Mosul by the thousands each day to stay in cold crowded camps or with relatives.

According to residents and local activists, the air strike detonated an Isis truck loaded with explosives which destroyed several buildings, leading to major civilian casualties.

In terms of material damage, the army officer said that more than 10,000 residential homes in western Mosul had been destroyed over the same period.

Al-Nujaifi put the number of civilians killed at “hundreds”. They emphasized that the mosque was not struck and that the building was not affiliated with the mosque.

Over the border in Syria in the last week, the United States has been accused of killing civilians in two separate bombing incidents: 33 died in a strike near Raqqa which was supposed to target Isis positions, and more than 50 after a strike hit a mosque in Aleppo province rather than an al-Qaeda meeting point.

Multiple air strikes were launched on Saturday morning.

The UN said Thursday that there were around 600,000 people left in west Mosul, 400,000 of whom are “trapped” in the Old City area under siege-like conditions.

Civil defense workers and witnesses at the scene of the Mosul strike said the bombing came in response to militants who had fired on aircraft in the area.

Ghazali chose to be more fatalistic.

‘I didn’t know if it was a shelter.