U.S. military launches probe into Mosul strike after civilian deaths reported

In a statement, the United States Central Command admitted that its airstrikes had hit an area where civilian casualties have been reported.

Australia is one of the coalition partners that conducts air strikes in Mosul.

Moreover, more than 200 civilians in Mosul were believed to have been killed by a USA -led coalition airstrike. Some American military officials had also chafed at what they viewed as long and onerous White House procedures for approving strikes under the Obama administration.

“Finding survivors is very hard because the area is completely destroyed”. “Civil defence has extracted and buried 160 bodies up to this moment”.

“We felt the earth shaking as if it was an natural disaster”.

On Saturday, security forces did not permit journalists to reach the area where the strikes were said to have taken place.

“We heard screams and loud crying coming from the house next door”. The house is down a side street, and there is no crater in the road consistent with a vehicle bomb.

Rights groups have expressed concern over the mounting civilian death toll, with Islamic State fighting among homes and densely-populated areas as the campaign to defeat the militant group in its last Iraqi stronghold enters its sixth month.

Trapped civilians in west Mosul have built bunkers in their homes to withstand the bombings and shootings as the final battle for the Iraqi city gets under way.

Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division are deploying to help Iraqi forces recapture Mosul. Army units are clearing villages to the north.

The New York Times quoted USA military officials saying the coalition was investigating reports of civilian deaths from a strike between 17-23 March.

However, the military casualty figure was lower than that given by local officials who said 240 bodies had been pulled from the rubble. A formal review of the March 17 operation “is underway to determine the facts surrounding this strike and the validity of the allegation of civilian casualties”, the release said.

IS “began to use citizens as human shields, and we are trying to target them with. snipers to eliminate them”, Joint Operations Command spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Rasool told AFP.

The United Nations also expressed its profound concern over the claims of civilian deaths, saying it was “stunned by this bad loss of life”. Families may have also removed “a few” bodies from the wrecked building themselves without registering them, he said. Saadi said that one found wearing an ammunition belt was not included in the count, but it is hard to ascertain if other male bodies belonged to militants or civilians.

RT: Previously the mainstream media has been silent on reports of civilians being killed by coalition strikes.

Other officials said that hundreds of people had died in the strikes. “This means that combatants can not use people as human shields and can not imperil lives through indiscriminate use of fire-power”, she said in a statement.

The area was one with a high militant presence and an Islamic State headquarters nearby.

More than 200,000 people have fled west Mosul since Iraqi forces launched the operation to retake it on February 19, an Iraqi ministry said yesterday.

Thousands of people are fleeing each day to escape the fighting and increasingly hard conditions.

Aid groups are scrambling to build more camps to cope with the surge.

The Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights said that since the campaign on western Mosul began on February 19, unconfirmed reports said almost 700 civilians had been killed by government and coalition air strikes or Islamic State actions. Local news reports indicate ISIS may have used civilians in the area as human shields in an effort to guard against airstrikes on the buildings.