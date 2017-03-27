U.S. probes claims it killed dozens in Mosul airstrike

“The enemy’s inability to use suicide auto bombs in those neighborhoods is in our advantage”, said Lt. Kiffah al-Mazhar, a commander of Iraqi federal forces in Mosul.

It remains unclear what, if any, common factors may be behind the reported uptick in civilian bloodshed.

Iraqi military commanders had initially said that the damage was caused when a missile hit a auto bomb. So far 130 dead bodies have reportedly been retrieved from the debris. “The entire neighbourhood was fleeing because of missiles that hit, so people were taking refuge here”, said Ahmed Ahmed, one of the residents of the neighbourhood. “All walls were booby-trapped and there is no hole that indicates an air strike”, it said. Many others were buried in the rubble, he added. The two explosions leveled the block. “They can’t proceed with an operation when there is no shelter for thousands of people who are expected to flee”.

Chaos erupted after the strike, he said, and as he and his family could hear people screaming, “I am alive!” Before the coalition started bombing with airstrikes in Mosul, the popular mobilization unit, the PMU with the Iraqi forces were liberating large swathes of land in Iraq which let them be on the doorstep of Mosul itself. The city is ISIS’ last major stronghold in the country. IS militants had also fired on troops from houses, it said.

The top commander for U.S. military forces in the Middle East on Sunday called recent civilian deaths in the Iraqi city of Mosul a “terrible tragedy”, but stopped short of taking responsibility.

The U.S. Central Command report, however, doesn’t mention strikes on March 22-23.

RAF jets were bombing ISIS terror thugs in a war-torn area of Mosul the same day 200 civilians are feared to have been killed in an airstrike. In the foreign ministers’ joint statement, the Iraqi forces were hailed for doing their best to protect civilians. The team found a vehicle bomb and detonator in the debris.

The fighting is at much closer quarters.

The “Mosul Eye” Google Map, which has anonymous been posting from inside Mosul since ISIS captured the city in 2014, has tracked around 18 attacks on residential areas in Mosul, which it said were carried out by U.S-backed coalition airstrikes, by local Iraqi forces or by ISIS. Majority that they had retrieved they put in body bags.

Chris Woods, the director of the Airwars monitoring group, told the paper that in March alone the number of reported civilian deaths had risen to 1,058 compared with 465 in December, the last month of the Obama presidency. “Some babies as well”, she said.

Iraqi forces are relying on “light and medium weapons, among them sniper [rifles], to hunt for Daesh [IS] members” located among civilians, he said.

One report suggests that the coalition strike hit a nearby truck bomb, leading to the collapse of the building.

“But the coalition will not abandon our commitment to our Iraqi partners because of ISIS’s inhuman tactics terrorizing civilians, using human shields, and fighting from protected sites such as schools, hospitals, religious sites and civilian neighborhoods”, the statement read.

The US military is also investigating allegations of civilian casualties during two recent airstrikes in Syria.

The strikes in western Mosul where US-backed troops are fighting the Islamic State group are now under investigation by Iraqi authorities.

The remarks came as an army statement published in the official al-Sabaah (The Morning) daily newspaper read that future operations in the embattled western Mosul would be launched by ground troops trained to fight street battles. It’s a time for weighing new offensive plans and tactics.

A coalition air strike had hit the area at the time though there was no sign it struck that building, it said.

If the reports of civilian casualties are true – as some eyewitnesses and humanitarian groups say – this week’s strikes would be the deadliest for civilians in the aerial campaign against ISIS.

Civilian casualties “have taken away from the joy of victory for Mosul“, said the province’s governor, Nawfal al-Agoub.