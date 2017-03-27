U.S. turns down Russian Federation invitation to Afghan peace conference

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation troops have been fighting in Afghanistan since a US-led invasion in late 2001, following the September 11 attacks.

“Our forces have retreated from government offices, including the police headquarters and the governor’s office in Sangin”, Helmand governor’s spokesman Omar Zwak said.

“We are trying to see how we can help”.

For years Helmand was the centrepiece of the western military intervention in Afghanistan, only for it to slip deeper into a quagmire of instability.

“Pakistan’s reluctance to end its support for terrorism underpins the continuation of violence in Afghanistan and the region…”

According to Sputnik news agency, the Taliban will not participate in the conference.

The ambassador is due to meet the Afghan air chief in the next few weeks.

India enjoys close relations with Afghanistan, and both accuse common neighbour Pakistan of not doing enough to stop Islamist militants operating on its territory.

Moscow’s aim in contacts with the fundamentalist Taliban movement in Afghanistan is to encourage its members to join national reconciliation efforts and ensure the safety of Russian citizens, the ministry said in a statement.

Despite their steadfast refusal to talk to the Afghan government, Taliban officials have held meetings with many others – travelling several times to China, opening talks with Russian Federation and Iran, and also attended conferences in Japan and in Europe.

The two Taliban officials told The Associated Press that the Taliban used the Islamabad gathering, which took place last week, to press their own demands, including that Pakistan free Taliban figures from its jails.

It’s been almost 16 years since the United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies invaded and occupied Afghanistan, and U.S. commander Gen. John Nicholson, the latest in a long line of commanders who’ve been charged with getting a handle on the conflict, is seeking an increase in USA ground troops in the country.

On Friday, Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin’s special envoy in Afghanistan, said the allegation was “absolutely false”.