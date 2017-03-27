U.S. wants deportation of more than 270 Indian nationals

“We have not accepted this list and have sought more details”.

The Trump Administration also began releasing its weekly list of unauthorized immigrants who commit crimes this week.

The Trump administration recently informed India that it is targeting for deportation more than 270 Indian nationals living in the United States illegally, the Washington Post reported.

Indian officials said they know little about the specifics of the cases and could not tell from their own data whether people had overstayed visas or were convicted of more serious criminal offenses. India ranks near the top of a list of 20 countries, down from 23 late a year ago, labeled “recalcitrant” in accepting their citizens who have been convicted of crimes in the United States and have deportation orders issued by a court.

The Indian government has asked for further information on the 271-name list from the United States before allowing their deportation, Sushma Swaraj said during a question period in the upper house of India’s Parliament on Thursday.

The Trump administration has moved aggressively to fulfill the president’s campaign promises on immigration since he took office in January, announcing plans to build a wall and increasing enforcement actions against illegal immigrants. Many of these has been living in the USA and have extended their visas as well.

Swaraj added that the government was in talks with the USA at the highest level to ensure that the interests of Indian people or the IT industry are not affected. “Our mission sent a Note Verbale requesting the safety, security and well-being of Mohammadia Begum”, Swaraj said.

Swaraj said she had earlier stated that some Bills have been moved in the United States, but the government was taking steps so that they are not passed in such a form.

“We are conveying to them that IT professionals are not stealing jobs but contributing to the USA economy and making it stronger”, the Minister said. She said the Foreign Secretary had met US Congress members who had been all praise for Indians. “We did not accept the figure because it can not be considered authentic without thorough verification”, she said. “So there has been a flip-flop on this policy even before Donald Trump government”, she said.

“In 1990 when H1B visas were first introduced, the cap was 65,000”.