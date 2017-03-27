UCLA superstar Lonzo Ball declares for NBA Draft, as expected

Each time someone asked Fox a question, Calipari or a teammate interrupted to say the guard was not allowed to answer any more questions.

“We’d prefer to sleep instead”, Pinson said after practice Saturday. “That’s why we won, not because of our scoring. We attribute that to our defense today”.

The Wildcats are on a 13-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the country, and they’ve held 10 of those opponents to 70 points or fewer.

And now, Fox will enter Sunday’s game as the standout who could lead second-seeded Kentucky to its third Final Four appearance in four seasons.

The Wildcats were on the cusp of advancing to their third Final Four in four years, but instead it’ll be the Tar Heels taking on OR in Phoenix.

“He showed up our team”, John Calipari said. “They couldn’t stop him”. “‘Good. Let’s do it'”.

Head coach Steve Alford, who confirmed on Friday night he will stay at UCLA and not depart for IN, is 0-4 IN the Sweet 16 IN his coaching career. After the duel, what does that make the one who outfoxed him? “He’s very, very talented”.

Jackson, Fultz and Ball are expected to have superstar potential in the pro league after showing they can lead their teams in college basketball.

Lonzo Ball is leaving and Steve Alford is staying. We’re just here to give you a little push, so without further ado, here’s what we could see tonight. UCLA scored 75 points on only 65 possession, 1.153 points per possession.

Ball had failed to impose his will on the night in the first half (six points, three assists) and the Bruins simply would not advance unless he did once the sweltering pressure turned legs wobbly. Fox, Monk and Adebayo each picked up two fouls each in the first half. Meaning they can play up to their competition, but also down to it as well.

“Lonzo was Magic with a jump shot”, LaVar said.

Kentucky also got 11 points from senior guard Dominique Hawkins and eight points, eight rebounds and four assists from senior forward Derek Willis.

Why not? He’s a 43.3 percent shooter, the school’s No. 5 all-time leading scorer, a guy with more points as a Bruin that Bill Walton, Marques Johnson or Baron Davis. He and fellow Wildcat freshman Malik Monk (21 points) completely dissected UCLA’s lackluster defense, and proved why they’re considered the best backcourt duo in college basketball.

Monk enjoyed reliving the clutch three-pointer he made near the end of the first game against North Carolina. Ball would go on to set up four of Leaf’s five second-half field goals. Those losses were to Tennessee, Kansas, and Florida.

The Bruins have the second-rated adjusted offense in the nation according to KenPom, and there were stretches against Kentucky when they couldn’t get a good look.

I think Fox is definitely more explosive when getting to the rim and is definitely quicker than Dunn.

No one was more broken up over the result than Kentucky freshman De’Aaron Fox. You look at the history for both programs. But whatever Carolina does to him, it is not likely to be as memorable as what De’Aaron accomplished in this point guard match up at the most important time of the season.

Said Dwight Stone, a special-teams star for the 1995 squad: “You are kidding me!”

8-6 – UK’s lead in the all-time series against UCLA.

33rd – Elite Eight appearance for United Kingdom, the most of any program. Apart from the X’s and O’s of Ball’s game the biggest thing that will translate is his feel for the game.