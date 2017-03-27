UK police make another arrest in parliamentary attack investigation

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Neil Basu (above) said on Saturday there was no intelligence to suggest further attacks were planned.

Authorities said two more “significant arrests” had been made overnight, bringing the total number in custody to nine.

Attacker “acted alone”: Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Mark Rowley told reporters that he believed the assailant “acted alone” and that he was “inspired by worldwide terrorism”.

“Whenever I stood anywhere near him a chill went down my spine”, Sabrina continued.

“If the latter proves to be the case, they will face justice”, Basu said.

Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism command is leading the investigation, officials said, adding that British Parliament will meet Thursday as scheduled.

Police have named the London attacker as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS, ISIL) claimed responsibility for the attack nearly 24 hours after it occurred, but have made no further mention of it in their daily broadcasts, Reuters reports.

“He hit me so hard I hit the ground”, Mr Smith said.

He continued towards Bridge Street along both the footpath and road until 14:40:38 before crashing into the perimeter fence of the Palace of Westminster.

American tourist Kurt Cochran and college administrator Aysha Frade, a British citizen with Spanish roots, died Wednesday along with police constable Keith Palmer.

Video: The Home Secretary says that Google, Twitter and Facebook can expect “a lot more than a ticking off”. “There might well be people out there who did have concerns about Masood but weren’t sure or didn’t feel comfortable for whatever reason in passing information to us”.

Although nearly 100 women came together, the event was not publicised on social media until just before it was due to start. She said her first thought when she heard of the attack Wednesday was if those she knows were safe. We can’t thank them enough’.

‘Whilst the attack lasted only 82 seconds it will remain in the memories of many forever. “But we can’t tackle it by ourselves …” It is not something we take lightly at all.

Ms. Rudd also told the BBC on Sunday that messaging services such as Whatsapp should end the encryption of messages.

“That is my view – it is completely unacceptable, there should be no place for terrorists to hide”.

The police have not linked Masood to a terrorist organisation.

Cook noted it’s important not to let the attack interrupt everyday life or plans for those wanting to travel to the U.K. She echoed U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s message that returning to normal is the best answer to terrorism.