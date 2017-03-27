Only a 58-year-old man arrested on Thursday in Birmingham, the central English city where the assailant Khalid Masood lived, remained in custody on Saturday evening. He was born Adrian Russell Ajao but also used the name Adrian Elms, police said Friday.

The man who killed four people outside Britain’s Parliament was in Saudi Arabia three times and taught English there, the Persian Gulf country’s embassy said.

On Wednesday, an attacker, later identified as Khalid Masood, hit several people while driving on Westminster Bridge in the United Kingdom capital.

This comes after an unarmed police officer was fatally stabbed in the attack.

Discussing the suspect yesterday, Prime Minister Theresa May told the House of Commons, “Some years ago, he was once investigated by MI5 in relation to concerns about violent extremism”.

Masood’s criminal record dates to at least November 1983, when he was convicted of criminal damage. His most recent conviction was in 2003 for possession of a knife. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The arrests were made in the West Midlands and north west, Scotland Yard’s top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley said at a press conference. May also said: “It is still believed the attacker acted alone and police have no reason to believe there are imminent further attacks on the public”.

One of the 10 others who were released, a 32-year-old woman, is on bail – the others have all been freed with no further action, according to a Metropolitan Police statement. He added that police “have seized 2,700 items from our searches including massive of amounts of computer data”.

Five people, including the attacker, died as a result of the terrorist act, while at least 50 people were injured. Rhodes was the fourth victim in the attack.

A detailed police reconstruction has found the attack lasted 82 seconds before Masood was shot dead just after entering the grounds of Parliament.