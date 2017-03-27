UK’s ‘largest undeveloped oil field’ discovered off Scottish coast

Hurricane Energy said the well had successfully identified an extensive oil column, and the reservoir interval encountered is pervasively fractured with porosities similar to those at Lancaster. “However, constrained by budget, available time and the safety requirement of drilling overbalance, the well was unable to clean up and recovered only traces of formation oil to surface”, Hurricane said in the release.

Production is estimated to peak at around 10,000 barrels of oil per day and the field is expected to produce until at least 2023.

“Hurricane Energy’s announcement – coming just days after the Oil and Gas Authority awarded new licences to companies to explore for oil and gas in frontier areas – demonstrates the significant remaining potential of the UKCS”.

This could take the form of equity fundraising, debt fundraising or a partnership agreement with an oil major – or a combination of these.

A billion barrels of recoverable oil has been found off the coast of the Shetland Islands in what has been described as the “largest undeveloped discovery” of oil in United Kingdom waters.

Hurricane Energy reported an oil discovery from exploratory drilling near to the Lancaster field, which the company believes is part of the largest undeveloped discovery on the United Kingdom continental shelf.

“This is a highly significant moment for Hurricane and I am delighted that the Halifax Well results support the company’s view that its substantial Lancaster discovery has been extended to include the Halifax license”, Hurricane CEO Robert Trice said.

“Perhaps this welcome news for the industry might, at long last, spur the United Kingdom government into action in providing long overdue support for Scotland’s energy sector”, Todd added.