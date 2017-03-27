Ultra to stream for 26 hours across four stages live from Miami

However, many of us will be attending only in spirit.

You can catch the live broadcast Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, from 3 p.m.to midnight and Sunday, March 26, from 3 to 11 p.m.

The Ultra Music Festival has sold out of tickets for their nineteenth edition, but guests can still be apart of the music in Miami with live streaming on YouTube. Check out the Ultra Music Festival 2017 live lineup and set times here. Last year’s Ultra broadcast attracted millions of viewers from 152 countries and this year, the live stream is expected to surpass that amount! The goal of the unique system is to immerse viewers in the true Ultra experience.

Future was not the only guest to take the stage during Snake’s set; Moksi, Lil Jon and G4shi also performed their respective DJ Snake collabs “Pigalle“, “Turn Down for What” and “4 Lyfe“.

The RESISTANCE ARCADIA SPIDER STAGE broadcast, powered by BE-AT.TV, will also be live streamed via YOUTUBE at youtube.com/BeAtTvChannel and ultramusicfestival.com, with live sets confirmed from the top underground talent on the scene. The festival announced plans to stream 26 hours’ worth of content over the weekend. Along with festival streams, there will be features with host Andrea Helfrich along with new host, Will Best.

Ultra Music Festival doesn’t plan to leave you out in the cold.