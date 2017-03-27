UMass names Kelsey men’s basketball coach

The school has announced that Pat Kelsey will be the 22nd head coach of the men’s basketball program.

With five seniors and Fisher leaving, Winthrop should have six open scholarships to fill for next season. The Eagles were 26-7 (15-3 Big South) and qualified for the big dance for the first time since 2010. Winthrop won eight straight games to close the 2016-17 season en route to the 2017 Big South championship and an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. Winthrop lost to Butler in the first round.

“Lisa and I are thrilled to be joining the UMass family and the Amherst community”, Kelsey said in the release.

The UMass Minutemen have a new head basketball coach.

Kelsey said in a statement that he look forward to “making UMass a major factor on the national level once again”.

Kelsey will take over for Kellogg after the Springfield, Mass. native spent nine seasons in Amherst, posting a 155-137 record (.531 winning percentage) with one trip to the NCAA tournament in 2014. Kellogg, great recruiter, but happy we have a new coach.

Other candidates for the UMass job included Miami associate head coach Chris Caputo, Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry and Vermont coach John Becker. UMass dismissed him immediately after the season ended. He said that the position will pay between $800,000-900,000 per year, with incentives for success. He will be formally introduced tomorrow at a press conference at the Champions Center.

UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford made the most hard and important decisions of his two-year tenure during the swirl of March Madness. MassLive will have coverage.

As a player, Kelsey helped Elder to the 1993 state basketball championship.