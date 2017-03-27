UN Human Rights Council adopts new North Korea resolution

Security at the National Forensic Medicine Institute (IPFN) of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital mortuary where North Korean Kim Jong-nam’s body was kept since his murder on Feb 13, has been relaxed following new development today.

The recent assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the older half-brother of Kim Jong Un, was indirectly referred to as an example of North Korea human rights violations at the United Nations on Friday, according to Yonhap.

Earlier in the morning, several police officers including the investigations officer of Jong Nam’s murder had gone to the North Korean embassy where they spent about three hours, purportedly to brief embassy officials ahead of the imminent release of Jong Nam’s body.

He said any party that wished to investigate the case, should first seek permission of the Malaysian police as it could disturb the on-going investigation.

It was unclear if the body was cremated, buried or returned to the HKL mortuary afterwards, the newspaper said then.

Sharing both a border and storied history, China has had close relations with North Korea, perhaps moreso than any other country, and has taken the role of its “big brother”. Officials from the regime have also asserted the man died of a heart attack and not of poisoning. Authorities, however, believe that four North Koreans who fled the country on February 13, the same day of the attack at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, are the masterminds.

Despite a series of unresolved mysteries surrounding his assassination, the remains of Kim Jong-nam appear to be set for a cremation and return to the homeland he had been unable to visit for years.

Malaysia’s investigation into the killing has sparked diplomatic tensions with North Korea. Two days later, Pyongyang imposed an exit ban on the nine Malaysian citizens living there who are mostly embassy staff and their families.

Two women – Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong and Indonesian Siti Aisyah – were charged on March 1 with the murder.

Malaysian authorities said eight North Koreans were suspected of involvement in the plot – one had been released from custody.