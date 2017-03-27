Unavoidable Typos in DNA Help Fuel Cancer

Bert Vogelstein, a geneticist at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Cristian Tomasetti, a mathematician at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, had found during an earlier analysis that the incidence of cancer was strongly correlated with the number of stem-cell divisions in an organ-stem-cell divisions in the brain are rarer than in the colon/rectum and correspondingly, cases of cancer of the brain were less common than colorectal ones.

New research revises the most common understanding of cancer and its causes, while also serving as a telling reminder to evolutionists.

Whoa: That doesn’t mean most cases of cancer are due exclusively to “bad luck”.

To answer this question, the scientists took a close look at the mutations that drive abnormal cell growth among 32 cancer types.

Lifestyle and heredity get the most blame but new research suggests random chance plays a bigger role than people realize: Healthy cells naturally make mistakes when they multiply, unavoidable typos in DNA that can leave new cells carrying cancer-prone genetic mutations. They argued that approximately two-thirds of these mutations which appear in several forms of cancer occur because of these unavoidable DNA mutations. The report which was published on Thursday is only an estimate which was based on a math model which is known to be long debated by scientists who believe that those unstoppable DNA errors play an insignificant role in the development of cancer. Biologic Institute molecular biologist Douglas Axe tweets: “Cancer is what random mutations really can produce”.

Darwinian theory attributes the most wonderful creativity to the power of random mutations (sifted by natural selection).

The researchers found that 66 percent of the total mutations are random, while 29 percent are due to the environment. Cancer prevention advocates anxious the idea might sway people to give up on healthier lifestyles. Most of the rest are caused by lifestyle choices, such as smoking or obesity. For the record, the damage is caused by either environmental factors or random copy errors.

In fact, it takes multiple mutations to turn cells into tumors.

The medical director of the Cancer Society, Chris Jackson, said the research was groundbreaking – but still meant up to 40 percent of cancers were caused by environmental factors.

So, what can people do about preventing cancer?