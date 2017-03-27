Uncertainty over extension of oil-output cut among oil producers

A pledge by crude producers to consider extending their output-cut deal failed to excite oil bulls, with prices dropping as more time was seen needed to trim swollen global stockpiles.

The joint committee, which met in Kuwait, said that as of February, OPEC and participating non-OPEC countries achieved a conformity level of 94 per cent on a voluntary six-month cut in output.

A compliance committee of Opec ministers from Kuwait, Algeria and Venezuela and their counterparts from Russian Federation and Oman concluded meetings in Kuwait City on Sunday with a statement asking Opec to review the market and give them a recommendation in April on rolling over the cuts. “The market’s definitely asking for it”, he said, referring to a deal extension.

It was not immediately clear why the wording had been changed, although a senior industry source said the committee lacked the legal mandate to recommend an extension.

Energy ministers from OPEC and other oil-producing countries pose for a group photo prior to the opening session of the15th International Energy Forum Ministerial meeting in Algiers, Algeria, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.

OPEC agreed to slash the output by 1.2 million barrels per day from January 1, with top exporter Saudi Arabia cutting as much as 486,000 bpd.

Five Opec members and Oman backed an extension, with Kuwait saying it should be for six months.

The committee said it “encouraged all participating countries to press on toward 100 per cent conformity”.

Iraq expressed a willingness to support extending the cuts but only if Opec and others agree, Oil Minister Jabbar Al-Luaibi told reporters.

“More has to be done”.

The December accord which targeted at aiding the market, raised price over $50 per barrel, but the price gain has helped the USA shale oil producers who were not a part of the pact.

Oil prices dipped on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed the possibility that the production cut would be extended.

Earlier in November 2016 when the oil-output cut deal was struck, Nigeria, alongside Iran and Libya, had been given special concessions.