Union’s season end with opening-round NCAA loss to Penn State

Denver’s Troy Terry (19) looks to pass as Penn State’s Dylan Richard (12) and Liam Folkes (26) give chase in the second period during the midwest regional final of the NCAA college hockey tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Cincinnati.

The game was tied 2-2 after the first period, but the Nittany Lions exploded for three goals in the second and five in the third.

Penn State, the second highest-scoring team in the country, had its high-octane offense revved up Saturday, blitzing Union 10-3 in an NCAA Hockey Tournament game in Cincinnati.

The Nittany Lions (25-11-2), who were No. 9 in the PairWise rankings, moved into a quarterfinal matchup against top-seeded Denver. Adam Plantt ripped home a wrist shot in the first period that put Denver in front 2-0. The Pioneers advance to their 16th frozen four in program history with a dominating 6-3 win over Penn State on Sunday night.