United Kingdom home secretary wants access to encrypted messages

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has told Sky News messaging services like WhatsApp should give the security services access to their platforms in the fight against terror.

In the government’s line of fire is end-to-end encryption, a security technique created to keep users’ data private, which Ms Rudd described as “completely unacceptable” while speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

The ink has only just dried on the UK’s Investigatory Powers Act-the most powerful digital surveillance law in the western world-but home secretary Amber Rudd still isn’t satisfied. The role was previously held by Theresa May, before she became prime minister in July 2016.

The attack took place in Westminster last Thursday, leaving four people dead and a lot more injured.

Police are trying to figure Masood’s every move, and police have made two arrests in Birmingham, England, where the attacker lived.

Some have suggested the fact the Met declared they believed Masood acted alone shows they had checked his phone for communications.

On Sunday, the home secretary said the intelligence services must be able to access relevant information.

This digitally scrambles their messages’ contents when it leaves a sender’s device, and then reassembles it on the recipient’s computer using a shared key.

WhatsApp couldn’t be immediately reached for comment on Rudd’s pronouncements. “But they can not get away with saying we are a different situation”.

MP Brian Paddick, a Liberal Democrat who formerly served as a senior officer in the Met Police, has blasted Rudd’s push for crypto backdoors.

“Following the implementation of the Investigatory Powers Act, the United Kingdom has a range of strong powers relating to interception warrants, equipment interference warrants and bulk communication data acquisition warrants that enable the security services to do their job”, he said.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said it may never be possible to fully determine Masood’s motives.

Responding to Rudd’s statement, privacy advocates and online safety groups tell Newsweek that it would be unsafe to create security loopholes that would allow intelligence services to bypass encrypted services. The government can also legally prevent the organization from publicly discussing that it’s been served with such a notice.

What has the Government said about it?

Whatsapp makes money by asking users to pay about $1 to download, with each year costing the same to renew. After the 2015 attack in San Bernardino, California, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, when denied the passcode for an iPhone used by one of the perpetrators, found another way to get into the phone.

It follows an ongoing battle between technology giant Apple and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the USA over access to locked devices. The FBI eventually dropped the case after it managed to get into the iPhone with the help of an unidentified third party.

In this instance, the something that Rudd had chose to do was to issue a series of bold accusations that social media firms aren’t doing enough to assist in the war on terror and to drill down on the need for an end to end-to-end encryption.