United Kingdom manufacturers: trade deal with European Union crucial

“The rhetoric from the United Kingdom government needs to focus instead on achieving a deal that will work for the United Kingdom and the European Union”, he said. The food supply chain employs nearly four million people and generates over £100 billion of value for the economy each year. “Nevertheless, we can not operate in isolation”. “Our retailers need access to a full range of goods all year round to balance seasonality and meet consumer demand”.

He said: “It is going to be tough, but we must focus on developing a strategic approach that aims to preserve frictionless trade while building a launch-pad from which the United Kingdom can secure ever more ambitious deals from around the world”.

May has conceded that the United Kingdom must exit from the EU’s single market and customs union in order to take control over immigration. This is why I think that as start to leave the European Union, we need to come together and make sure we make the very best of it for our country’s future, regardless of how we all voted last June. ‘Stability and continuity ” The statement continued: “We call on the government to adopt an approach that will ensure stability and continuity for agri-food and drink businesses”. Any new customs arrangements must maintain frictionless trade by preventing both tariff and non-tariff barriers from springing up and ensuring the United Kingdom can strike trade agreements with the rest of the world.

But Barnier added an UK-EU deal could be an “ambitious free-trade agreement, provided that it ensures fair competition and guarantees high environmental, social and consumer protection standards”. The group wants the United Kingdom to secure the benefits for United Kingdom traders of existing European Union preferential trade arrangements, including the UK’s “fair share’ of tariff rate quotas for agricultural imports, as well as of any preferential access for United Kingdom food and drink exports at least until government can replace them with “acceptable alternative arrangements'”. Following this the United Kingdom will have a two year period in which to settle terms for its exit from the EU.

The study from Demos found that Wales, the north-east and east Midlands – areas of the country that largely backed leave – were most reliant on exports to the EU, European workers and EU support grants.

In an article for the Financial Times, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned there was a chance that neither side would reach an agreement over this timescale. “This means agreeing on the orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom before negotiating any future trade deal”.