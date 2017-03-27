United Kingdom parliament attacker acted alone: Scotland Yard

The latest was a 30-year-old man who was detained on Sunday in Birmingham “on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts”, the Metropolitan Police said. All but one of those arrested have been released from custody and police said they believe Mr. Masood acted on his own.

Basu said: “We still believe that Masood acted alone on the day and there is no information or intelligence to suggest there are further attacks planned“.

Police are reportedly investigating media reports that Masood checked his encrypted messaging service WhatsApp – or even sent a message – just before the attack, which hinted at others being involved.

For five minutes, they stood in silence with heads bowed to remember the four victims who died when Khalid Masood drove a vehicle into pedestrians before fatally stabbing police officer Keith Palmer.

Mark Rowley, head of counterterrorism efforts for London’s Metropolitan Police Service, said the arrests came from searches at six addresses, and that “inquiries” at locations in London, Birmingham and other parts of the country were continuing.

About 50 persons were injured when Masood drove his auto into a crowd and then stabbed police officer Keith Palmer at the grounds of Parliament.

Lawmakers in Parliament, who had been held in lockdown for hours after Wednesday’s attack, honored victims with a moment of silence on Thursday at 9:33 a.m.

An attack in the heart of downtown London: Transport for London, greater London’s public transport authority, diverted buses in the area of the attacks.

Wellwishers lay flowers outside the Houses of Parliament, following the March 22 attack by Khalid Masood, killing 4, and injuring 29, in London on March 25, 2017.

Rowley said that at least 50 people were injured in the attack with 31 requiring medical treatment. She said the victims include nationals of France, Romania, South Korea, Germany, Poland, Ireland, China, Italy, Greece and the United States.

“As a result of their co-operation and our enquiries, we are completely satisfied that they are not connected in any way to the terrorist attack in Westminster on Wednesday“, he said.

Masood, the British man who killed several people in a rampage in London last week made had three trips to Saudi Arabia in his lifetime. They said: “There was nothing more you could have done”.

‘That understanding may have died with him, ‘ he added.

Two men remain in custody.