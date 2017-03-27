United Kingdom police still think Westminster attacker acted alone

Just days before the referendum on June 23 a year ago, lawmaker Jo Cox was killed by a loner obsessed with Nazis who shouted “Keep Britain independent” during an attack.

Mr Ellwood was pictured bloodied at the scene of last week’s attack after trying in vain to save the life of stabbed PC Keith Palmer. That brings the total number of people in custody for the Wednesday attack to nine.

“But I think before we rush to make conclusions about the lessons to be learned about Wednesday’s appalling attack, it is important that the police are allowed to get on with completing the interview of witnesses and of their own officers”.

Police say Leslie Rhodes of south London is the fourth person killed by British-born Khalid Masood, who was killed in the attack.

“While details of the victims are still emerging, I have been in touch with networks within British Muslim communities and can assure you that we all stand with fellow Londoners during these hard times and want to extend our support by raising funds to help with the immediate, short-term needs of the families of Keith Palmer, the other victims and their families”.

“We want to thank everyone who has reached out to us over the past few days for their kindness and generosity”.

On Friday, the Queen honored United Kingdom foreign affairs minister, Tobias Ellwood, who attempted to resuscitate Palmer in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

“You did your best and we are just grateful he was not alone”. We care about him being remembered for his selfless bravery and loving nature.

Payne says the most hard aspect of the experience has been that “Kurt is no longer with us, and we miss him terribly”.

Mourners gathered to lay tributes on Westminster Bridge.

The MP said he was just doing what he was trained to do as he praised the “humbling” and “overwhelming” messages of support from the policing fraternity.

Speaking of the armed policeman responding to the attack Clarke said: “He did what he had to do”.