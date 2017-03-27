United Nations dinner for Cyprus leaders in hopes of peace talks restart

The United Nations says its envoy to Cyprus will host a dinner for the ethnically divided island’s rival leaders in hopes of getting stalled reunification talks back on track.

United Nations envoy Espen Barth Eide “will host a dinner for the Greek Cypriot leader, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr. Mustafa Akinci, on Sunday, April 2”, the United Nations said in a statement on Monday.

“They will have an opportunity for a frank exchange of views and (to outline) their intentions”, said Ioannis Kasoulides, Cyprus’s foreign minister.

The eastern Mediterranean island has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded the northern third in response to an Athens-inspired coup seeking enosis (unification).

Mustafa Akinci and Nikos Anastasiades have been involved in UN-led talks to create a federal two-part state since May 2015.

Turkey, whose role in a post-reunification Cyprus remains a highly sensitive issue in the talks, will hold a referendum on April 16 on boosting the powers of President Tayyip Erdogan.

“We are consistently striving so that all Greek-Cypriots feel secure on the island to the greatest possible degree”, he said, while noting that the Turkish-Cypriots, Armenians, Maronites and Latins must each also enjoy the maximum possible rights. Akıncı’s Turkish Cypriot government isn’t recognized anywhere except in Turkey.