Myanmar has rejected the United Nations Human Rights Council’s resolution to send an global fact-finding mission to Rakhine State, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on March 24.

Human Rights Watch deputy Asian director, Phil Robertson, said it was broadly understood that the grave rights violations in Rakhine State were primarily about the conduct of the military, and not the civilian government led by State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, as the global community and the United Nations recognized that the current constitution placed control of security situations exclusively in the hands of the military. Zaw Htay, a presidential spokesman, said Myanmar “cannot accept” the council’s decision.

"They should have waited and watched the correspondent country's investigation, and the result coming out from that", and only then offer possible criticism of its work, he added. "Given this, and the government's very real and serious efforts to build stability and find lasting solutions, Myanmar has dissociated itself from the resolution as a whole". The recommendations included allowing journalists free access to the western part of the country. Let the Myanmar people choose the best and the most effective course of action to address the challenges in Myanmar.

The army launched counterinsurgency operations in Rohingya areas in northern Rakhine in October after the killing of nine border guards.

“Myanmar is fully committed to the promotion and protection of human rights”.

The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) adopted a resolution without a vote, brought by the European Union and supported by countries including the United States, that called for “ensuring full accountability for perpetrators and justice for victims”. A 25-page report from her office this month cited “continued and escalating violence” in parts of Myanmar.

The ministry said: “The situation on the ground is both complex and challenging”.

Lee also said a domestic investigative panel focusing on Rakhine state was “flawed” and that Annan’s commission didn’t have an all-encompassing mandate.

Activists welcomed what they called a “landmark decision” by the 47-member forum, while regretting that it was not a full worldwide commission of inquiry, and called on the government to cooperate.