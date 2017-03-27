United responds to critics after barring 2 teens for leggings

She called out the airline for “policing the clothing” of women and sexualizing children, and several outlets ran with a similar narrative when the story first broke.

United Airlines responded saying the girls were “United pass” riders – travelling on tickets available for employees or eligible dependents – and were subject to their dress code policy.

He added they would not have been turned away if they were paying customers.

United pass travelers are typically company employees or family members of employees. The two girls were traveling with their family. A third girl would have been kept off the plane as well, but she put a dress on over her leggings and was then allowed to board.

Another girl who was also wearing leggings was allowed to board the flight from Denver International Airport to Minneapolis after she changed, a witness said.

Two other girls were reportedly not allowed to board at all because they didn’t have a change of clothes. “This is left to the discretion of the agents”.

“Issue is 3 kids, one only 10, got singled out & punished for wearing ordinary clothing as girls. why defend this?” asked another tweet.

Still, stars like Chrissy Teigen and William Shatner joined the list of people speaking out against United’s confusing policy on Twitter.

The airline explained the company has the right to refuse service to customers' they believe are dress inappropriately.

Attire deemed “unacceptable” for pass travelers cites skirts and tops that reveal a midriff and Lycra/Spandex tops, trousers and dresses – items, one might argue, likeliest to be worn only by women.

People like to be comfortable when they fly, Watts said, and leggings and yoga trousers have become pretty standard casual attire for women. The spokesperson said the dress code couldn’t be shared with the media, since it was an internal document. “They wear yoga trousers all of the time when flying”.