United States claims Tabqa dam not in danger of bursting

However, it is exactly coordinated partnership on various fronts that is lacking.

Online, experts say the upcoming battle for Raqqa is not yet a topic of discussion for the group’s fighters or its supporters on forums or encrypted chat channels, with hardly any mention of the battle that awaits, despite the encroachment of the Kurdish and Arab fighters.

Late last week, France’s defense minister said, the battle to recapture Raqqa will begin in “days”.

“We first need to work out details with Turkey”, one senior official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Similar rosy forecasts on encircling and the quick victory of the coalition in Iraq’s Mosul have already turned into considerable losses in the Iraqi forces and a growing humanitarian catastrophe“, the Russian military official warned.

A MoD spokesman said: “We have always been clear that this is a fight that will take time and patience”. The complex of the dam is also used by the militants to plot attacks outside Syria, the Pentagon said.

But on the ground, the USA -backed Kurdish-Arab alliance, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), spearheading the battle for the jihadist group’s de facto Syrian capital expressed caution about how soon the battle for Raqqa would begin.

The air base lies 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Raqqa, the Islamic State group’s de facto capital in Syria.

“(Tabqa) Dam has not been structurally damaged to our knowledge”, the statement continued, referring to the Euphrates Dam by another name.

With support from the US-led coalition fighting IS in Syria and Iraq, SDF fighters have inched closer to Raqa, taking territory to the north and east.

It was the first such US assistance to the Arab and Kurdish fighters comprising the Syrian Democratic Forces. In a joint operation, several villages were reported to had been freed from the terrorists.

Residents began to flee the city Sunday and take to higher ground after ISIS issued a statement warning of the expected collapse of the Euphrates Dam, according to local activist group Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently (RBSS).

The U.S. -led coalition has recently sent forces to help the SDF near the northern city of Manbij in the countryside of Aleppo.

The SDF, which includes the powerful Kurdish YPG militia, seized the Tabqa military airport on Sunday.

IS is under pressure from several directions in northern Syria, with Russian Federation supporting its Syrian ally President Bashar al-Assad on one front and Turkey providing air cover for rebel groups battling the jihadists on another.

A Syrian army tank patrols an area in the district of Al-Waar in the flashpoint city of Homs.

Mr al-Ja’afari was s peaking at the start of a new round of UN-mediated peace talks.

Russia’s army on Saturday dismissed a French claim that Raqqa, ISIS’s stronghold in Syria, was surrounded by troops who were poised to storm it, saying it had “no relation to reality”. US-backed Kurdish forces control the primary emergency spillway.

The Syrian Observatory said it had also learned from its own sources that the dam had stopped functioning, but that ISIL remained in control of its main operational buildings and turbines.