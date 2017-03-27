US Air Force’s Secretive X-37B Space Plane Breaks Orbital Record

The Air Force’s X-37B spacecraft has now broken its own record by spending 677 days in space. Though, the landing date for the apparatus remains undetermined. The vehicle’s latest mission marked 675 days in space on March 25, 2017, setting a new duration record for the X-37B program.

The 11,000-pound spacecraft with a 15-foot wingspan launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in May 2015 atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. It previously spent 674 days in orbit before landing at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California in October 2014. In 2010, Russian military expert and writer Alexander Shirokorad said that the space plane is indeed a proving ground for technologies that will likely be used on a future space interceptor that would be able to destroy satellites with kinetic weapons.

Looking like a cross between NASA’s space shuttle and some form of stealth fighter the odd-looking craft has been in and out of orbit testing unknown new technologies for the US Air Force.

A mysterious hi-tech “space plane” has now been in orbit for 677 days – and no one outside the USA military has any idea what it’s up to.

However, it was uncertain as for how long OTV-4’s mission will last and finally where it will land.