US Air Force Trains Alongside Japanese and South Korean Counterparts

American officials told CNN the B-1Bs replied to the Chinese controllers that they were on “routine operations in global airspace and did not deviate from their flight path”.

“The United States has its own ADIZs”.

The Chinese officials warned a USA military aircraft flying near South Korea on Sunday during routine operations in worldwide airspace.

Hua Chunying issued a statement on the general principles of the matter, saying he hoped that all countries would consider the concerns related to security, the need for peace, stability, and mutual trust between countries in this region.

A spokesman for the U.S. Defense Department, Commander Gary Ross, said the United States viewed China’s establishment of an East China Sea ADIZ in 2013 as “a unilateral change to the status quo. that raises regional tensions and increases the risk of miscalculation, confrontation and accidents”.

US Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber pilots were forced to respond to Chinese air traffic controllers during a flight about 70 miles southwest of South Korea’s Jeju Island.

Neither the United States nor Japan recognize the ADIZ and the pilot reportedly replied that he was conducting a routine operation in worldwide airspace.

The B-1 bomber was in the region to conduct a series of training missions with Japanese and South Korean military aircraft, according to a US Air Force statement announcing the exercises.

China established the zone despite objections from Tokyo and Washington. Ventura added that the USA had not changed its position on the status of the air defense zone. After U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to defending Japan and the islands last month, three Chinese Coast Guard ships entered waters near the islands. China has called the treaty a “product of the Cold War“.