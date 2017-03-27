US Attorney Fired After Refusing Jeff Sessions’ Order to Resign

Gov. Cuomo claimed Tuesday that he “didn’t follow the situation” involving the firing of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who indicted his onetime closest aide, Joe Percoco, and investigated his administration. Bharara has in recent years gone after over a dozen state officeholders, and Bharara’s office is now prosecuting former associates of Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a bribery case.

Cuomo was asked about Bharara’s dismissal during a Monday-afternoon conference call with reporters in which the governor offered a briefing on storm prep, but his Chief of Staff Melissa DeRosa jumped in to explain that the governor was taking on-topic questions only.

Bharara, best known for taking down former Democrat and Republican leaders in Albany, Sheldon Silver and Dean Skelos, was in the middle of wrapping up his investigation on the mayor and his team’s fundraising tactics.

“I’m just not going to comment”.

Like presidents before him, Trump called on 46 federal prosecutors appointed by his predecessor to resign. Bharara told his colleagues Friday that he had not submitted the requested letter of resignation and did not plan to over the weekend, according to reports in the Daily Beast and New York Times.

After Bharara’s walk outside Monday, he greeted his deputies, including Deputy U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim, who will serve as acting United States attorney, at the building’s front door. Bharara had said in November that Trump had assured him that the job was his to keep. Bharara refused to do so and was sacked by Trump last weekend.

Inside the Manhattan building, Bharara spoke to dozens of employees who had worked for him since his summer 2009 appointment to an office that has proved to be a hotbed of future leaders in government and the law. Mukasey is the son of former Attorney General Michael Mukasey and a protege of.