US President Donald Trump suffers humiliating defeat as he pulls healthcare vote

President Donald Trump and GOP leaders pulled their bill to repeal “Obamacare” off the House floor Friday when it became clear it would fail badly – after seven years of nonstop railing against the law.

Ryan had gone to the White House earlier Friday to tell Trump he didn’t have the votes to pass the Obamacare replacement. “They have Obamacare for a little while longer until it ceases to exist, which it will at some point in the near future”, Trump said.

“We couldn’t get on Democratic vote and we were a little bit shy, very little, but it was still a little bit shy, so we pulled it”, Trump was quoted by The Washington Post as saying.

“I think we have to let Obamacare go its way for a while and see how things go”.

“It’s a really good question”, Ryan said, asked how Republicans could face constituents after failing to deliver on years of promises.

“Doing big things is hard”, said Ryan. “Sometimes you’re playing Fantasy Football and sometimes you’re in the real game”, said Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, a Freedom Caucus member whom Trump had won over to support the bill.

“There were things in this bill that I didn’t particularly like”, Trump added, without specifying what those were, but expressed confidence in Ryan’s leadership. But House Speaker Paul Ryan shelved the bill to avert a certain defeat. “This is a setback, no two ways about it”. “It’s gonna remain the law of the land until it’s replaced”, he said. “I share their disappointment that this effort came up short”.

“So, tax reform and lowering taxes, you know, will create and generate more income”, Meadows said. Caucus Republicans are less afraid of him than they are of Trump.

Democrat minority leader of the House Nancy Pelosi said it was a great day for the country and a victory for the American people.

Both Democrats and Republicans shared their thoughts on the bill in several animated floor speeches this morning.

The withdrawal is seen as a huge blow to Mr Trump.

“Some of the highest-profile opposition to the bill came from the 30 or so right-wing members of the House who make up the Freedom Caucus”, wrote the New Yorker’s Benjamin Wallace-Wells.

Then she followed up with the stories of Americans whose lives were changed by access to health care.

The cloud hanging over the White House mushroomed last month when Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned after it emerged that he had misled the White House over meeting Russia’s Ambassador in Washington Sergey Kislyak before taking office. On Friday, Donald Trump was forced to pull the bill, due to lack of support from his own party.

“It’s imploding and soon will explode and it’s not going to be pretty”, Trump said.

Trump’s commitment to the bill seemed wavering.

Trump has privately told confidants he wished he had done tax reform first instead of getting immersed in the hard effort to overhaul President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law, which passed without Republican support in 2010.

This bill needed no less than 215 “yes” votes to pass the House, lowering the number from 216 because one Democrat would have been absent for the vote. Republicans could afford to lose only 21 votes and CBS reported at least 35 Republicans still planning to vote against the bill.

The bill, named American Health Care Act, was rolled out by House Republicans in a bid to fulfill Trump’s campaign promise of “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act, a signature legislation of of the Obama administration thas it also known as Obamacare.

Brinkley said Trump’s failure stood in stark contrast to the master negotiations conducted by presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson, who enjoyed majorities in both houses of Congress and achieved sweeping legislative accomplishments. The vote looked to be a cliffhanger.

Ryan praised other members of Congress for their input on the bill, but cited “growing pains” as the reason why they “came up short”.