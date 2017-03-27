USA lawmakers discussing future of International Space Station

As the two-decade-old International Space Station (ISS) is facing key questions about its future, a key Republican representative has cautioned that long-term sponsorship of the space station could hamper the United States’ goal of sending humans to Mars.

During UK astronaut Tim Peake’s stay on the station, detectors began recording the radiation levels on the ISS.

According to the BBC, 17-year-old Sheffield student Miles Soloman, taking part in a project with the Institute for Research in Schools, was looking over a spreadsheet of the radiation data recorded on the space station when he noticed something amusing.

“I went straight to the bottom of the list and I went for the lowest bits of energy there were”, Miles explained. “And the first thing I thought was, well, you can’t have negative energy”.

“It’s pretty cool”, Soloman said.

When prompted, the experts at NASA stated that they were aware of the error but thought that it was happening hardly once or twice a year and weren’t anxious about it. He also said how he was not trying to prove NASA wrong or humiliate them in any way possible by pointing out the data error.

Soloman and his fellow students were given Timepix measurements in a giant pile of excel spreadsheets, where they analysed the radiation levels on the ISS.

IRIS is of course delighted, as projects like this have the potential to help bring science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects to life for young people.

Prof. Larry Pinksy, from the University of Houston, told Radio 4 that the recent incident shows the importance of the IRIS projects, and believes that the students will find more interesting things. He hopes that his discovery will inspire the students to become next generation scientists.