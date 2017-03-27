USA man awarded $100000 for taking a bullet for Indian techie

The courageous American hero Ian Grillot who was shot after he tried to stop Navy veteran Adam Purinton from further carnage after he shot Indian engineers Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Reddy Madasani at a bar in Olathe, Kansas, last month, was honored by India House Houston at their annual gala and handed over a check for $100,000 to help him build a house in his home state.

He is a true hero in every sense. The community has also raised USD100,000 to help him buy a house in his hometown Kansas. Though Kuchibhotla was killed and his colleague Alok Madasani was critically injured in the shooting, Grillot did his utmost to chase down the shooter, and was shot himself.

An organization representing the Indian-American community of Houston honored the man who was shot last month while trying to protect two Indian men who were targeted in a suspected hate crime. “Ian Grillot is a man who reminds us of the promise of America and its greatness”, said Jiten Agarwal, a prominent Houstonian and Chair of India House Houston’s annual gala, according to a statement posted on Facebook by the community. Speaking at the India house, Ian said that he couldn’t have lived peacefully if he haven’t tried to stop that shooting on that day and that he is happy to stand to empower people to spread hope and love. “I am honoured to be at India House that serves so many families from so many communities in the Houston area”, he said.

On other hand, Grillot’s sister raised around Dollars 4,73,000 through gofundme campaign and Indian associations raised almost USD 6,82,793 for the bereaved family of Srinivas in India.

At an event organised in Houston, Ian Grillot, the 24-year-old, who risked his life in his bid to save two Hyderabadis in the USA, was lauded for his bravery. Biswal said it was a “particularly wonderful experience” for someone who was “born in India and emigrated to United States at the age of five”.