USA presidential envoy to attend Arab Summit in Jordan

Speaking at a meeting for the Arab foreign ministers held at the Dead Sea in Jordan in preparation for the Arab summit, Malki stressed that without Arab support, it will be hard for the Palestinians to proceed alone on the long path toward freedom.

Al-Momani gave his remarks on the third day of the 28th session of the Arab Summit, which discussed terrorism and the threats it poses to the security and stability of the Arab countries.

“We are a nation that seeks peace, and we would like the worldwide community to stand with us in our efforts to attain peace”, he said.

Arab foreign ministers stressed Monday on the centrality of the Palestinian issue in the Middle East, noting a just solution is the key to address instability in the region.

“We firmly stand behind the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative as well as other global peace initiatives and UN Security Council resolutions as an important framework to bring justice to the Palestinian people”, Momani said. Jordan says that as an Arab League member, Sudan has the right to attend the annual meeting of Arab leaders. Government spokesman Mohammad Moumani brushed away calls for the arrest of Sudanese president Omar al Bashir and said Sudan will be taking part in the summit due to the charter of the Arab league.

Envoys of the U.S. and Russian Presidents and the French government will also attend the summit’s opening session, the minister noted.

Al Ayed also reviewed Jordan’s stances on the region’s crises, stressing the need for a political solution in Syria that achieves the aspirations of the Syrian people, ends bloodshed, preserves the country’s unity and allows the return of the Syrian refugees to their country.