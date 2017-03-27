USA women expect player solidarity in wage dispute

Others had never spent a day at a USA national team camp or as a member of the national team pool of 90-plus players, let alone on a national team roster.

“Unless there is an agreement, the players remain resolved to bypass the defense of the world championship”.

USA Hockey is already looking increasingly bad in the current situation given the paltry support it’s offered in the past despite strong showings from the American women in major events like the Worlds and the Olympics.

If USA Hockey is unable to come to terms with the current team members and instead uses replacement players, it would “trigger” a boycott of the men’s world championships, a person with knowledge of the talks amongst NHL players who is not authorized to speak publicly told USA TODAY Sports. But the organization added that it informed players’ representatives it would begin reaching out to potential replacements with the tournament coming up.

USA Hockey spokesperson Dave Fischer declined to comment.

As sports organizations and notable hockey figures express support for the US women’s team, several players say they rejected overtures from USA Hockey to serve as replacements for the upcoming world championship.

USA Hockey has taken a public relations beating during this fight, as the women outlined what they say are long-running inequities in travel, accommodations, meals, staffing, marketing support, wages and benefits compared to the men’s teams – not just the NHL players who play for USA Hockey on a spot basis at world or Olympic competitions.

Yet as hard as things look for the USA Hockey’s efforts to make sure the tournament goes on, the boycotting players are facing great uncertainty too by refusing Thursday’s counteroffer. The sides met for 10-plus hours in person Monday in an effort to resolve a dispute over wages.

USA Hockey said Thursday that its priority remains having all the players selected for the national team on the ice for the March 31 opener against Canada, but that replacements would be sought to ensure there would be a team in place. They deserve more resources to expand the program and their reach across the country, and USA Hockey should be able to recognize the investment opportunities that could arise from having the women’s team be more than just a small part of the organization.