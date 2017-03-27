Vallejo woman’s kidnapper sentenced to 40 years in prison

A disbarred Harvard-educated lawyer got 40 years in prison Thursday for kidnapping a California woman with tactics so weird, police originally dismissed the case as a “Gone Girl“-style hoax”.

Muller’s attorney had asked U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley to sentence his client to 30 years, while prosecutors were seeking a 40-year sentence that they said would ensure he would be too old and weak to pose a threat to the public when he is released.

However, Muller’s attorneys argued that he should receive treatment, which could make him less unsafe.

“You treated me like an object, a toy, an animal”, Ms Huskins told her kidnapper, Matthew Muller, a disbarred Harvard-trained lawyer who pleaded guilty in September.

In 2015, Muller broke into the Mare Island home of Aaron Quinn, Huskins’ boyfriend, where the couple was sleeping.

Despite the accusation, Dublin police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation eventually connected Muller to the crime via a similar home invasion robbery in Dublin months later. Muller put Huskins in the trunk of his auto and held her at a home in Lake Tahoe for two days while demanding a ransom.

Cops don’t think so now that her abductor, Matthew Muller, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday at a hearing in Sacramento.

Huskins gave a vivid and impassioned account of her abduction by Muller.

Muller, a U.S. Marine from 1995 to 1999, has said he suffered from “Gulf War illness and problems with psychosis” and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008. He bound and drugged them before leaving Quinn behind and abducting Huskins.

After her release, Vallejo police called the kidnapping a hoax and erroneously likened it to the book and movie “Gone Girl“.

After Muller was later arrested in an attempted robbery at another San Francisco Bay Area home, a search of his vehicle turned up a computer stolen from Quinn and other evidence from the abduction.

She said a life sentence would have been better “because they never would have to worry about him ever again, but again, he’s going to be in jail for a long, long, long time“.

“I’m still sick with shame that my actions have been so devastating”, he said.

Vallejo Police Lt. Kenny Park said, “Today, there is no evidence to support the claims that this was a stranger abduction or an abduction at all”.

Huskins is now suing the city and two police officers, accusing them of defamation and emotional distress. He lost his law license in 2015 in an unrelated incident.