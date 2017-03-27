Valley Congressman on failed health care vote: Trump can’t play ‘blame game’

“Forcing 24 million people off of their health insurance would have been un-American”. Similarly, President Trump ran for office claiming that he would quickly repeal the health care law. Big firms including Allergan, Mylan, and the medical device firm Medtronic all have headquarters out of the US, in order to get tax breaks.

But the long-serving senator said the Trump administration is going to have to learn to work with Democrats if it wants to implement its vision for this country. “It’s time we do that”. It’s many folks’ lack of willingness to do what normal, successful people do – finish school, get a job, stop having children if you’re not married, earn money to pay your bills, take care of your children, be involved in other people’s lives, attend church and recognize your need for God’s grace, develop healthy lifestyles, take responsibility for your life. The Affordable Care Act helped to cut in half the number of uninsured African Americans, while providing health coverage for an additional 20 million people.

Mina Viladas, 53, of Fairfield, Connecticut, said she was covered under the Affordable Care Act when she needed emergency surgery.

Democratic Rep. Susan Davis called the failure a “victory for the American people and our democracy”, in her statement.

But the bill also has disincentives for those young people. I don’t think they should just say, Obamacare is it. “The American people are catching on”.

House Republicans were notably silent on Friday about the prospects of further work on health policy. This may be because Trump doesn’t actually understand the bill they’re voting on. Hopefully, this means that my Republican colleagues acknowledged how disastrous Trumpcare would be for millions of people across the country.

And the Department of Health and Human Services said a year ago that final 2016 marketplace enrollment numbers showed more than 6 million people ages 19 to 25 gained insurance through the health law, including 2.3 million who went onto their family health plan between September 2010 and when online marketplaces began operating in 2014.

Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Arvada, said it was a “good day” for those who would have lost coverage under the Republican plan.

“I think Paul Ryan did a major disservice to President Trump, I think the president was extremely courageous in taking on health care and trusted others to come through with a program he could sign off on”, he told Bloomberg last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied back from a more than 120-point deficit with an hour left in the session, closing down 59 points or 0.29% to 20596. You don’t need to be a political genius to intuit the chaos that will create in the health care system, or the damage that will do to Republicans running for reelection. As their representative, as a cancer conqueror, and as an American with a conscience, I vowed to vote against this bill that even Republicans – for a variety of reasons – would not vote for.

At the same time, maintaining the status quo isn’t an attractive option.

Defeat of the bill could be a catalyst if it forces Republicans and Democrats to work together to improve the Affordable Care Act, which members of both parties say needs fix. To do nothing forgoes an opportunity, perhaps permanently, to re-imagine this.

Rep. Doug Lamborn, the Republican who represents El Paso County, told the Denver Post his party needs to regroup. Such partisan-based approaches will always be handicapped by the opposite party’s out-of-hand rejection.

“The legislation before us, though, is not the answer-it perpetuates the problems”.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan said it was a disaster from the beginning, but is now hoping for an amicable move forward. “Where we can make it better we ought to”.