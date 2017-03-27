Valverde takes second Catalonia victory

Not even a one-minute time penalty could stop a dominant Alejandro Valverde from winning his second Tour of Catalonia.

Valverde timed his final sprint to perfection to cross the line first at a hilltop overlooking Barcelona after 139km (89 miles) in the saddle.

American Tejay van Garderen, the leader going into Friday’s stage, dropped to sixth place overall, 1 minute, 18 seconds behind Valverde.

“It was a spectacular day for us and I was able to capitalize on it”, Valverde said. The Spaniard quickly rebounded, though, and stayed in control through the end of the race in northeastern Spain.

The 36-year-old tops an all-Spanish podium, with Alberto Contador taking second place in the Volta and Movistar team-mate Marc Soler coming third.

Valverde also won the Tour of Catalonia in 2009, the same year he clinched the Spanish Vuelta for his only Grand Tour title. But you had to keep in mind that I had spent a whole month without racing, since the Vuelta a Andalucia, while some other rivals like Alberto [Contador] had a better racing pace.

It proved to be a disappointing outing for Britain’s Tour de France victor Chris Froome as the Team Sky rider languished down in 30th place overall. He made a solo run for the stage victory on Sunday but was not able to finish it off, ending the race only 30th overall, nearly 30 minutes off the lead.

The win gave Valverde his third triumph of the week at the International Cycling Union (UCI) WorldTour race as he also reigned supreme in stages three and five.

He broke clear in the final 2km to finish 13 seconds ahead of Froome and Contador.